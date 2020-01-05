Toughman finals finish up with a “knockout” attendance

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The 32nd Annual Toughman Contest finishes up Saturday evening with the final matchups. The winners from Friday’s matchups moved one step closer to taking home the title of the toughest men and women in the tri-state.

The evening was filled with close call fights and interesting matchups. Each weight division placed the best of the best into the ring for a fantastic blend of amateur, raw fighting.

The city of Huntington, West Virginia continues to be one of the best locations for the Toughman Contest each year. Jerry Thomas, the President of West Virginia Sports Promotions, tells us that the community support is always outstanding.

The community has supported the event very strongly over the years and the support continues to grow in terms of attendance and sponsorship and number of participants. It’s been tremendous here and Huntington is a great city in the tri-state area. Jerry Thomas, President of West Virginia Sports Promotions

The final results from this year’s Toughman Contest can be found here. A few of the final fights can be seen in the video below.