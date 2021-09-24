Tournament of Quoits honors Marshall University’s namesake

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Marshall University’s campus was buzzing Friday with the sounds of friendly competition.

A quoits tournament—which is a game where players toss a metal ring onto a peg in the ground—got underway on the lawn of Buskirk Field at Marshall University.

“Today we are celebrating John Marshall’s birthday, the 266th anniversary of his birth, and we’re also celebrating the Constitution,” says Jerome Gilbert, president of Marshall University.

September 17th is Constitution Day, and this quoits tournament is a part of the university’s efforts to honor that and memorialize their namesake.

“We roll in John Marshall’s birthday with it because he was so instrumental in defining the constitution in the early court,” Gilbert says.

Gilbert says a quoits tournament is fitting for the occasion because it was John Marshall’s favorite game, and was used as a friendly way to bridge people’s differences.

“We kind of view that as a way to use the quoits competition to bring people together!” Gilbert says.

This tournament is their annual President’s Media Quoits Challenge, and had members ranging from local government officials to local media outlets:

“It’s one of three tournaments that we play each year in September. We started playing Quoits here on campus in 2004 I believe, and so now it has become a regular expected tradition,” says Dr. Montserrat Miller, Ph.D., professor of history for Marshall University.

Among those joining the fun was 13 News’ very own Chief Meteorologist Spencer Adkins.

“You come together, and be a little more human, and get to know people on a more personal basis. So it’s nice to be able to come rub elbows with the who’s who, but you know what? We’re all people trying to not look too silly throwing these quoits in the air, and we all look silly throwing quoits in the air,” Adkins says.

Organizers of this event say a lot can be learned from the sportsmanship and teamwork it takes to play the game of quoits.

“With as divided as we are, we have to put aside our differences, come together, show more love in one another more support,” says DuRon Jackson, City Council At-Large representative.

All while enjoying the game that has entertained generations.

