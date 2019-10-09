Town of Clendenin comes to life with “adopt a meter”

CLENDENIN, W.Va. – (WOWK) – Going through the streets of Clendenin, you may notice something a little different about the town. Clendenin is participating in “adopt a meter” where businesses and people can decorate a parking meter to bring a better sense of community to the town.

Just a little over 3 years ago, the town was completely wiped out and devastated from the 2016 floods. That’s when a few people sat down and created the Clendenin Homecoming Festival Committee. The committee showcases the towns successful progress.

we just want to be more community oriented, we want the people to be involved, we want them to come into town, and that actually does more development for our businesses, because it brings more business into town. And that’s what we’re here for, to bring people into town, and make it prosper.” Diana Chandler, Clendenin Homecoming Festival Committee Member

The committees belief is that when hard work and big ideas come together it heightens their ability to understand, imagine, and bond with one another.