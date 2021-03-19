Town seeks approval for flood relief using COVID-19 money

CLENDENIN, WV (WOWK) – Last Friday, the Mountain State secured $677-million in COVID-19 relief spending to all 55 counties.

Kanawha County alone has been granted $35 million which can be used for more than just COVID-19 relief. The money can be used to strengthen water, sewer and broadband in communities across the state.

The Town of Clendenin will receive $460,000 to improve its infrastructure. Town leaders hope to put their share of the money towards other repairs following the June 2016 Flood.

Mayor Kay Summers said, “we’re comprising a list of things that we feel that really need to be done in our town that we couldn’t afford, that we didn’t have the monies as a result of the 2016 flood.”

A few repair items on that list include the town’s water drainage system, which will be covered by the COVID-19 relief money.

However, FEMA is requiring the town to install flood gates, which the money won’t cover unless approved.

“And if we don’t do it, we’ll be fined by FEMA, but we don’t have the money to do it,” said Mayor Summers.

Residents would also like to see the money approved to fix their roads.

“We got streets in this town that haven’t been paved, they’ve been patched, but they haven’t been paved in 50 years,” said resident, Gary Bledsoe.

Business owners are still recovering their losses coming up on the flood’s fifth anniversary.

Owner of Penny Pinchers, LLC., Diana Chandler said, “a lot of us are still struggling to come back from after the flood and we got no help from FEMA, so any little bit now helps us, all of us.”

Mayor Summers said the money will be dispersed in two increments over the next two years. She is working with Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, in order to approve repair projects.

