CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK)—A small fire broke out in the bathroom of a townhouse in Cross Lanes on Friday morning, according to the Nitro Fire Department.

At around 10:45 a.m., crews responded to Maplewood drive where the fire had spread to another room.

Nitro, Tyler Mountain and Institute fire departments responded.

Mostly smoke damage occurred, and the fire did not spread to any other units.

No injuries were reported.