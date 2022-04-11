KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Kanawha County Schools and Toyota are working together to help prepare students for high-paying jobs in West Virginia after graduation.

They’re calling it the 4-T Academy. Efforts are already underway to recruit students for the first class.

The program will be based at Ben Franklin Career Center and it will help prepare students for jobs that are in demand right now.

“My goal here at Ben Franklin is to find areas that we can work on with students so that we can keep them here in West Virginia,” said Ben Franklin Assistant Principal Nicole McCartney. “We want them to know what jobs are out there and this is a perfect stepping stone for us to do that and meet that goal.”

McCartney spent last week talking to sophomores and juniors at Kanawha County’s eight high schools telling them about a unique opportunity to get the skills they need to work at Toyota.

So far she said more than 200 students have expressed interest in learning more. The program is modeled after a similar collaboration in Indiana.

“You know we really think it is our role to help prepare the workforce of the future,” said George Gannon at Toyota Motor Manufacturing West Virginia. “It is an innovative educational option getting the next generation ready for these careers.”

The program will be small for the first year and team leaders are hoping to build from there. Students will have a semester paid internship at Toyota during their second year in the program and with success, they could transition to full-time employment.

“We have a great team here in Buffalo and we hope once these kids have completed their internship they think about taking that next step in joining us full time,” Gannon said.

There will be a small student tour of the Toyota facility later this month. Students don’t have to take a tour to apply. The application itself will be available on Schoology on April 21.