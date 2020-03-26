Toyota extends production suspension

People walk by the logo of Toyota at a show room in Tokyo Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. Toyota has reported a nearly 4% increase in fiscal first quarter profit on improved sales, but the Japanese automaker slightly lowered its full year forecasts because of unfavorable currency exchange rates. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

BUFFALO, WV (WOWK) – Toyota says it is extending the length of its production suspension at all of its automobile and components plants in North America, including Canada, Mexico and the U.S. due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and significant decline in vehicle demand. This suspension includes Toyota Motor Manufacturing West Virginia in Buffalo, West Virginia.

The manufacturing facilities will remain closed through April 17, resuming production on April 20, according to Toyota. Toyota Motor Manufacturing West Virginia’s facility will resume with evening shift April 19, 2020.

Toyota’s service parts depots and vehicle logistics centers will continue to operate. The company will continue to monitor the situation and take appropriate action in a timely manner.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories