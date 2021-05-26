Toyota teaches people how to build pollinator gardens

BUFFALO, WV (WOWK)—The monarch is the West Virginia state butterfly. But in recent years the monarch’s population has been declining. Tuesday people learned how to turn their property into a pollinator habitat and help turn that trend around.

“Well if it wasn’t for pollinators then we wouldn’t have any food. So they are really important for our crops and agriculture,” said Amanda Williams, an Environmental Engineer at Toyota.

Close to 75 people met at the Buffalo facility for a pollinator workshop. Most of those who attended were private landowners like Brandon Porter.

“If I can improve the habitat that they have and bring more species around my home for me to watch I like it for my personal enjoyment,” Porter said.

Representatives from the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, the West Virginia Department of Agriculture along with other groups offered presentations to help people do their part to help monarchs, native honey bees and more.

“We are teaching people about general pollinator stuff so a little bit of life history and stuff but especially how to take action on their own properties to put in pollinator habitat,” explained Susan Olcott, Project Leader with the DNR. She helped the team at Toyota install a new Pollinator Garden in their park. It helped serve as an example during the workshop.

“The pollinator garden is a little more approachable for a lot of people because they can do something like this in their own backyard,” Olcott said.

Toyota also started transforming another large section of the park into a pollinator habitat tilling the land and planting seeds. The state is planning to host similar workshops throughout the summer.