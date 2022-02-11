BUFFALO, WV (WOWK)—Toyota announced on Friday that it plans to invest an additional $73 million into hybrid transaxle production at its Putnam County plant.

In November, the company announced that it would invest $240 million to increase hybrid transaxle production at the Buffalo plant, and the additional money will increase production capacity to 600,000 units per year.

Toyota West Virginia will also use the funds to begin assembling an estimated 120,000 rear motor stators, key components in electric motors, per year.

With Friday’s announcement, Toyota will have invested more than $2 billion in its West Virginia plant.