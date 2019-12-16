Toys For Tots toy distribution begins across Tristate

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WOWK) – After several weeks of collecting brand new, unwrapped toys through WOWK 13 News’ Toys For Tots toy drive, thanks to our viewers’ help and generosity, the toys are now being distributed across the Tristate region.

All the toys were picked up from our business sponsor locations and hauled to the United States Armed Forces Reserve Center in Cross Lanes to be sorted and organized by age group and county.

So far several counties in Kentucky and Ohio have received their toys. The Marines hope to have all toys distributed by December 21 so that families in need will have time to receive the toys, wrap them and place under the Christmas tree.

Toys For Tots Coordinator, Angelo Moore said, “Words can’t express what you have done even if it’s just one child, I can’t even to begin to let you know the feeling you have inside.”

Moore estimates that they have received close to 5,000 toys.