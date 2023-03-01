PIKEVILLE, KY (WOWK) – Country music star Trace Adkins will be performing during the 46th Annual Hillbilly Days, according to officials with the Appalachian Wireless Arena.

Officials say Adkins is scheduled to perform at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 2023. According to Arena officials, tickets for the concert are available through the Community Trust Bank Box Office or through ticketmaster.com. The presale for tickets begins Thursday, March 2 on Ticketmaster.

Arena officials say the concert is part of Adkins’ “Somewhere in America” tour and will feature special guest the James Barker Band.

Hillbilly Days began in 1977, and has grown into an event that draws thousands of people each year to Pikeville. The festival also serves as a fundraising event to benefit the Shriners’ Children’s Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky, according to organizers.