CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — There is a big event coming to Charleston over the summer.

The AAU Region Four Championship will be held in Charleston at Laidley Field from June 16 to June 19, 2022.

Roughly 1,200 athletes will come here to compete in the track and field championship.

The last time the event was here was in 2015.

WOWK 13 News is a sponsor of this event.