Tractor-trailer crash causes Buffalo Bridge traffic problems

BUFFALO, WV (WOWK) – Roadways are open and traffic is moving smoothly, for now, following a tractor-trailer rollover on Route 35 at the Buffalo Bridge in Putnam County.

Officials say the driver lost control, but did not sustain any injuries in the crash.

The Department of Highways tells WOWK 13 News Reporter Mackenzie Koch the roadway will be closed again when they remove the tractor-trailer from the road. They say the removal process should take about three hours.

#TRAFFICALERT: Take a look at this tractor trailer roll over on Route 35 and the Buffalo Bridge. The driver lost control, but sustained no injuries. WVDOH tells me the bridge will be closed for quite some time @WOWK13News pic.twitter.com/QYCQB8qg7U — Mackenzie Koch (@MackenzieWOWK13) July 29, 2020

