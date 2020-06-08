Tractor-trailer crash causes delayed on eastbound 1-64

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A single-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer has closed lanes on I-64 eastbound.

The slow and middle lanes of I-64 eastbound are closed near the Institute exit ramp after a tractor-trailer has turned on its side this afternoon, according to dispatchers. The Entrance Ramp is closed at the moment.

A single-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer has closed lanes on I-64 eastbound. (WOWK 13 news Staff Photo)

Kanawha County Sheriff’s Deputies are at the scene and no injuries have been reported. There is no word on what caused the crash or when the lanes will reopen.

