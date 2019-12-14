All lanes of I-64 W reopened after Tractor-Trailer crash near Dunbar-South Charleston bridge

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WOWK) – All lanes of I-64 westbound have reopened at the Dunbar-South Charleston Interstate bridge following a tractor-trailer accident.
Emergency dispatch officials say the slow lane leading to the Dunbar exit remained open as crews cleaned up the scene after a tractor-trailer crashed on the interstate near the bridge.
Officials say the single-vehicle crash happened around 1:27 p.m Saturday. No injuries were reported.
This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.
