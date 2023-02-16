KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The northbound lanes of I-77 are closed near Chelyan due to a tractor-trailer crash.

Kanawha County dispatchers say the crash happened around 12:31 p.m. Thursday between the 83 and 85 mile-markers of I-77N near Chelyan. According to West Virginia 511, the northbound lanes are currently closed.

According to West Virginia Turnpike dispatchers, the tractor-trailer crashed into the median wall. There is no word on any injuries at this time.

This is a developing story and WOWK 13 News will update this article as more information becomes available.