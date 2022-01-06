Tractor-trailer crash closes one lane of U.S. 35 in Jackson County, Ohio

A tractor-trailer on its side is blocking one lane of U.S. 35 in Jackson County, Ohio.

JACKSON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A tractor-trailer on its side is blocking one lane of U.S. 35 in Jackson County, Ohio.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed the crash happened around 4:23 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6. The Ohio Department of Transportation’s www.ohgo.com website says the crash happened in the right eastbound lane. The lane is blocked just beyond Moriah Road to Centerville Road.

One minor injury has been reported, according to the OSHP. Officials say the lane will be shut down for at least two more hours.