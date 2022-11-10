MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A tractor-trailer crash in Mason County has had Route 2 shut down for nearly six hours.

According to Mason County dispatchers, the crash happened shortly after noon when a tractor trailer blew a tire on Rout 2 just north of Glenwood. Dispatch says the driver then lost control causing the trailer to flip over and spill steel coils.

Dispatchers say the driver was not injured and crews are still on-scene cleaning up the roadway. There is no word at this time when the road will reopen.