SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) – A tractor-trailer crash has closed a roadway near Sissonville.

According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 12 in the 3700 block of Martins Branch Road near Black Jack Road.

Only the tractor-trailer was involved and no injuries were reported, dispatchers say.

The Sissonville Fire Department is on the scene and says the roadway will be closed for several hours.