One lane, shoulder of I-64 westbound reopen between South Charleston and Dunbar after tractor-trailer crash

UPDATE 5/20/2020 12:15 p.m.: Metro 911 officials say one lane of I-64 and the shoulder are now open on the Interstate Bridge between South Charleston and Dunbar.

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The westbound lanes of I-64 are shut down between the 53 and 54-mile markers near the Interstate Bridge between South Charleston and Dunbar due to a tractor-trailer crash.

I-64 Westbound currently shutdown near the Dunbar/So Chas bridge after a tractor trailer accident. Driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.



📸: @SoCharlestonPD pic.twitter.com/rWEn6icSyJ — Haley Kosik (@WOWKosik) May 20, 2020

Metro 911 says it appears the crash happened when the trailer came loose from the cab and some diesel has been spilled. One person was transported for medical treatment, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time, according to officials.

It is unknown how long the westbound lanes will remain shut down.

