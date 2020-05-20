UPDATE 5/20/2020 12:15 p.m.: Metro 911 officials say one lane of I-64 and the shoulder are now open on the Interstate Bridge between South Charleston and Dunbar.
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The westbound lanes of I-64 are shut down between the 53 and 54-mile markers near the Interstate Bridge between South Charleston and Dunbar due to a tractor-trailer crash.
Metro 911 says it appears the crash happened when the trailer came loose from the cab and some diesel has been spilled. One person was transported for medical treatment, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time, according to officials.
It is unknown how long the westbound lanes will remain shut down.
Follow Haley Kosik on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.
This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.
More Stories
- Second road closed after rainfall affects hillslide slip being repaired near Yeager Airport
- Socially-distanced ceremony honors Kanawha County’s Class of 2020
- Food pantry volunteers continue working through pandemic; expect number of families in need to rise.
- One lane, shoulder of I-64 westbound reopen between South Charleston and Dunbar after tractor-trailer crash
- West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice to give an update on state COVID-19 recovery
- Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – May 20, 2020
- Mingo County man charged in shooting death
- Kentucky courts will be back in session with restrictions
- Officer fired for making racist comments online; some say its a misunderstanding due to new Facebook feature
- More COVID-19 cases reported in WV; recovery numbers also rise