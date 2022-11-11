UPDATE: (6:00 P.M. Nov. 11, 2022) – As of 6 p.m. Friday evening, Kanawha County dispatchers say I-64 West is still shut down at the West Washington Street exit in Charleston after a crash involving a tractor trailer and a smaller vehicle.

Dispatchers say the West Virginia Department of Highways is on scene as diesel fuel is being cleaned up from the roadway.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—I-64 westbound is shut down at the West Washington St. exit in Charleston after a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a smaller vehicle.

Kanawha County dispatchers say the crash happened near the 58 mile marker at around 4:30 p.m.

They say that medics are on the scene evaluating any potential injuries.

There is no word on how long the roadway will be closed.