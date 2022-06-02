SHARON, WV (WOWK) – Dispatchers with the West Virginia Turnpike say I-77 is shut down after a crash near Sharon, West Virginia.

According to WV Turnpike Dispatch, the single-vehicle crash happened around 10:04 a.m. Thursday, June 2, 2022, in the northbound lanes near mile marker 79. Dispatchers confirmed the vehicle is a tractor-trailer and that it tipped onto its side.

There are no reports of injuries at this time. Officials say all northbound and southbound lanes are still blocked, and there is no word yet when the road will reopen.

