KANAWHA/JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A portion of I-77 is closed near the Kanawha-Jackson County line following a tractor-trailer fire.

According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the incident happened around 1:08 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 at the 118-mile marker of I-77 south in Sissonville. All lanes of I-77S and one lane of I-77N are closed at this time until further notice, officials say.

Crews on the scene say that the truck was carrying 39,000 pounds of plastic rubber, but there is no concern to the public or the environment at this time.

No injuries were reported.

Sissonville, Malden and Jackson County fire departments responded.

The road is expected to be closed for three to six hours.