SCOTT DEPOT, WV (WOWK) – The eastbound lanes of I-64 are shut down due to a tractor-trailer fire near Scott Depot.

Dispatchers say the incident happened around 11:43 a.m. near the 43-mile marker. No injuries have been reported at this time.

West Virginia 511 urges drivers to use caution in the area.