Tractor trailer hauling cattle crashes on I-77

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A local farmer came to the rescue this morning in a tractor trailer crash that was hauling cattle.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. this morning, Tuesday, Feb. 8 near mile marker 119 of I-77 in Jackson County. The road remained closed for several hours, and officials say some of the cattle did not survive. Around 8 a.m., crews were still working to remove some of the dead cattle from the interstate.

Tim Reedy, a cattle farmer came with another truck to help load the cattle that survived the crash. He is currently housing them at his farm in Putnam County until further investigation.

“Shortly after 1 a.m. this morning, the driver had veered off the roadway and obviously got into the soft dirt. You know, it’s winter time, things are soggy right now, he lost control at that point,” said Sheriff Ryan Mellinger, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says this single vehicle accident was caused by a form of distracted driving. Farmers say about 20 cattle survived the crash, but some are still in serious condition.