KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A tractor-trailer hit a tollbooth heading southbound on the West Virginia Turnpike.

West Virginia Turnpike Authority dispatchers say the truck knocked a tollbooth off its foundation near Chelyan.

They say an ambulance was dispatched, but there is no word yet on whether the tollbooth worker was injured.

One southbound lane of the turnpike remains blocked.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.