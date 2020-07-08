Tractor-trailer left on side after I-77 South crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Crews are on scene of a crash that left a tractor-trailer on its side.

The crash occurred near the Leon Sullivan Way Exit on I-77 South. At this time, authorities have closed the south right and middle lanes.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories