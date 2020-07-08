Tractor-trailer left on side after I-77 South crash

by: Kimberely Blackburn

Posted: / Updated:

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) Crews are on scene of a crash that left a tractor-trailer on its side.

The crash occurred near the Leon Sullivan Way Exit on I-77 South. At this time, authorities have closed the south right and middle lanes.

