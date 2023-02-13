JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer that is now on fire has closed a portion of I-77 South in Jackson County, West Virginia.

According to Jackson County dispatchers, the crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13 near the 121-mile marker of I-77S. Dispatchers say the crash involved an SUV and a tractor-trailer, and that the tractor-trailer caught fire.

Jackson County dispatchers say the tractor-trailer is fully engulfed in flames and that the trailer portion is destroyed.

Dispatchers tell WOWK 13 News one person has been taken from the scene for medical treatment. There is no word on the extent of their injuries.

According to dispatch, the Sissonville Volunteer Fire Department, law enforcement and EMTs are responding to the scene.

Traffic can detour around the area at Exit 124, according to West Virginia 511. Jackson County 911 officials are urging drivers to use caution in the area.