DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) — A tractor-trailer is stuck at a railroad crossing after trying to go over it in Dunbar.

Metro 911 officials say the tractor-trailer got stuck just before 1 p.m. and is on 16th Street.

A tractor-trailer is stuck at a railroad crossing after trying to go over it in Dunbar.

A tractor-trailer is stuck at a railroad crossing after trying to go over it in Dunbar.

A tractor-trailer is stuck at a railroad crossing after trying to go over it in Dunbar.

They say that tractor-trailers should not cross there because they have the possibility of getting stuck.

The crossing at 16th Street is currently shut down and will open back up when a wrecker is able to get it off the tracks.