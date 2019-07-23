TRAFFIC ALERT: Tractor trailer crash blocks traffic on I-64

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. – (WOWK) Westbound traffic is blocked on I-64 in South Charleston after a tractor trailer crash.

Kanawha County dispatchers say it happened at mile marker 54 near the Maccorkle Ave. exit. Dispatchers say the tractor trailer is leaking fuel.

Dispatchers also report WB traffic at the South Charleston/Dunbar bridge will be down to one lane for several hours. Only the right shoulder will be open.

You’ll want to avoid the area if at all possible as crews work to clear the scene.