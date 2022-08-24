NITRO, WV (WOWK) – With construction on the Nitro-St. Albans bridge of I-64 still underway, drivers will need to be prepared for some upcoming traffic changes this week.

According to the City of Nitro, crews will be working during the night with scheduled lane closures on Thursday, Aug. 25 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.. The city says this will impact both eastbound and westbound traffic between mile-markers 41 and 44.

There will also be additional changes after the night work is completed.

City officials say for westbound traffic, the two lanes will merge together to the left – into the new median pavement – at mile-marker 43. Then, for about one-third of a mile, the two lanes will split off into contraflow lanes. Then, after traffic crosses over Rocky Step Road, the lanes will transition back into the existing I-64 westbound lane configuration.

For those traveling east on I-64, just before the Bills Creek Road overpass bridge near mile-marker 42.5, the two eastbound lanes will shift right into the existing eastbound lane configuration toward the Exit 44, according to City officials.

On Tuesday, the West Virginia Division on Highways told WOWK 13 News that crews were on track in their construction timeline for the widening project. Once the project is completed, there will be a total of eight lanes with one lane in each direction dedicated to drivers just crossing the bridge.

The DOH says the goal of the construction project is to make a safer, faster commute for all drivers.

Officials urge drivers to continue using caution in the area.