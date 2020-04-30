Traffic changes planned for Russell, KY viaduct bridge replacement project

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says construction of the new KY 244 and replacement of the Russell viaduct in Greenup County will require a temporary closure on Kenwood Drive (KY 750), April 30, 2020

FLEMINGSBURG, KY (WOWK) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says construction of the new KY 244 and replacement of the Russell viaduct in Greenup County will require a temporary closure on Kenwood Drive (KY 750) as well as the following additional traffic changes:

Beginning Monday, May 4, contractors will close access to KY 750 at the US 23 intersection, and all traffic will be detoured to KY 207 and KY 693 (Diedrich Boulevard), or other routes, until further notice.

In June, blasting will require rolling road blocks, lane closures or other traffic restrictions along US 23, KY 244, and the Ironton-Russell bridge.

Construction schedules and traffic restrictions will be announced as work progresses, according to the cabinet. Signs and electronic message boards are being placed in the project area, and will be used to communicate traffic changes.

Drivers should use caution, watch for construction vehicle traffic and prepare for reduced speed limits throughout project area, which will continue through this year and next.

During construction, access into Russell along the existing viaduct will be maintained as it is a key need for emergency and commercial vehicles.

More information about the poject is available on the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s website.

