Traffic delays possible as Johnson County crews clean up ice storm debris

JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – As part of the continuing cleanup effort after ice storms that caused severe damage to many parts of Eastern Kentucky earlier this year, the Johnson County Road Department and its contractors will be conducting the first two phases of a countywide vegetative debris removal

Officials say crews will use bucket trucks to cut leaning and overhanging trees and heavy equipment and trucks to pick up and haul the debris. Because of this, roadways will be blocked at different times throughout the day while crews are accessing the affected areas.

Drivers who need to travel the following roads today, Monday, June 7, may need to take alternate routes:

Locations of planned tree cutting:

Middle Fork

Greasy Creek

Patterson Creek

Stonecoal Road

Morning Branch

Left Fork Two Mile

Cannel Coal Gap Road

Locations where crews will be to haul away debris:

Upper Franks Creek

Lower Franks Creek

Big Lick Branch

Sugar Grove Road

Puncheon Creek

Slone Branch