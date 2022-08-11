HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall University is working to make freshman move-in a little safer for students.

According to the Marshall University Police Department, the southbound lanes of 20th street will be closed between Third Avenue and Fifth Avenue from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15 and Tuesday, Aug. 16. The MUPD says they expect heavy foot traffic in the area while students get moved into the dorms.

The northbound lanes will not be affected, and drivers can take 16th Street or 24th Street for alternate southbound routes, officials say.

Drivers around Marshall’s Huntington campus are urged to be cautious as students return to campus for the fall semester. The speed limit on 3rd and 5th Avenues between 6th and 20th Streets has also temporarily been lowered to 25 miles per hour, university officials say.