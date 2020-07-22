Traffic stop in Oak Hill leads to drug arrests

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — Two people have been arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop in Oak Hill.

Fayette County Deputies say when they pulled a vehicle over Tuesday, July 21, 2020, a K-9 officer indicated possible drugs.

Dallas Vance, 37, and Jacqueline Young, 35, both of Scarbro, WV were found with narcotics during a search, according to deputies. Investigators said there were also drugs in the car.

Young and Vance are each charged with two counts of Possession with Intent to Deliver Narcotics, Drug Conspiracy and Possession of a Schedule 4 Narcotic.

Young and Vance were arraigned in front of a magistrate who set their bail at $25,000 each. They are being held in the Southern Regional Jail.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories