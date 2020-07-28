Traffic stop leads to drug charges arrest

CHAUNCEY, OH (WOWK) — A West Virginia man is facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Athens County.
Joshua Smoot Fahlgren, 29, of Parkersburg, West Virginia was arrested and charged with possession of drugs and trafficking in drugs, both third-degree felonies, according to Athens County Sheriff Rodney Smith.
The Athens County Sheriff’s Office says its Criminal Interdiction Units conducted a traffic stop July 25, 2020, on US Route 33, near Chauncey. Deputies say they observed “criminal indicators” during the stop and deployed K-9 Bora.
Bora indicated and deputies conducted a search of the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies say they seized more than 91 grams of alleged liquid concentrate THC along with alleged edible THC products and additional marijuana-related items.
Fahlgren was taken to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail without incident. Deputies say additional charges may be requested pending lab results.
