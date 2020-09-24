Traffic stop leads to DUI, drug charges; two arrested

KANAWHA COUNTY (WOWK) – Two women are facing charges after police found suspected drugs during a traffic stop.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy saw a white Chevrolet Cobalt being driven erratically near East Bank around 2:45 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 24. A traffic stop was then initiated as the car arrived in Crown Hill.

The deputy conducted a search of the vehicle and found $1,785 in cash, small amounts of suspected methamphetamine and suspected cocaine and drug paraphernalia, as well as a separate 80 grams of methamphetamine, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. The driver and passenger were both arrested.

The sheriff’s office says the driver, Cassey Pettry, 40, of Eskdale, was charged with DUI by a habitual user of drugs, driving while suspended, possessing a controlled substance, and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and the passenger, Trena Cottrell, 35, of Dawes, was charged with conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

