Traffic stop leads to police pursuit in Meigs County, Ohio

RACINE, Ohio (WOWK) — What was supposed to be a routine traffic stop for an equipment violation on a vehicle, turned into a pursuit in Meigs County, Tuesday night.

According to a press release from the Racine Marshal’s Office the Marshal Michael Hupp tried to pull over Tommy “TJ” Moore within village limits.

When he turned on his lights and sirens on officers say that Moore took off traveling down a side road and through several lawns inside village limits then outside the village onto county roads including Yellowbush Road, and Apple Grove-Dorcas Road.

Officers say he crashed near the intersection of Apple Grove-Dorcas and State Route 124 in Letart Township, ditched the car and took off running.

After a brief chase Moore was taken into custody.

Officers say the vehicle Moore was driving was stolen from the Dexter area in November.

Moore is facing charges of fleeing, eluding, and receiving stolen property.

The marshal’s office says several vehicles in Racine have been broken into or stolen during the past month and urges residents to lock their cars.

The Meigs County Sheriff, Pomeroy Police Department, Syracuse Police Department and Meigs County EMS helped work the incident.