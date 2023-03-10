CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A user on Facebook has created a listing on Facebook Marketplace for multiple subway train cars in Charleston, West Virginia, sparking national news outlets to take notice.

The user placed the asking price for the cars at $35,000 with the post saying that they would “make nice restaurant or Airbnb fixer-upper’s.” The listing was created 2 weeks ago and boasts that the cars only had one previous owner.

The previous owner in question? The city of Chicago. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, these cars were manufactured in the 1970s by Boeing Co. and were used in Chicago’s CTA Subway system.

This post gained popularity amidst the growing concern among the general public regarding train derailments, as well as the recent derailment 80 miles southeast in Sandstone, WV.

Those who are interested in purchasing may message the owner on Facebook, though be warned that you have to come to get them and they weigh about 54,000 pounds each.