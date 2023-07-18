CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – United States Attorney Will Thompson is partnering with the West Virginia State Police and the West Virginia Center for Children’s Justice to train educators and social workers on how to combat human trafficking.

Along with the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security, officials created training videos to help teachers, social workers and others learn the warning signs of human trafficking and how to report suspected instances.

“These are victims who we have identified and prosecuted the cases,” said Will Thompson, US Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia. “And they all say ‘I wish somebody would have realized that sooner.’ You know, that person that’s going to realize sooner, that could be a teacher, that could be a CPS worker, that could be a little league coach, whoever it might be. It’s somebody in the community that recognizes it and makes the report.”

The training videos will go to educators all across West Virginia. Officials say the training videos are designed to focus on the risk factors and vulnerabilities as well as to teach educators and social workers how to spot red flags and to provide resources on how to respond to suspected human trafficking.

According to Thompson’s office, national statistics show that more than 80% of trafficking victims who are under the age of 10 are trafficked by a relative, and more than half of juvenile trafficking victims are attending school while being trafficked. Thompson says statistics also say roughly two-thirds of trafficking victims have been involved in foster care or juvenile justice systems.

“The overall goal is to call attention to human trafficking and share ways we can address it in West Virginia,” Thompson said. “This training will help these professionals as well as anyone in the community recognize human trafficking and know what to do when they recognize it. Some of it they already know. Some of this is common sense. But if we can save one child from this, if we can get one victim out, it’s worth it, and I hope we do a lot more than that.”

The videos are available to watch on the West Virginia Center for Children’s Justice website under the Handle With Care program linked here.