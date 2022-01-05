Transportation crews prepare roads for upcoming snowfall

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) – With snow headed to the region, crews across the Tri-State are working to make sure roads are as safe as possible.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said they are prepared and have a variety of solutions ready for the roads that are utilized for different types of inclement weather.

Crews hit the roads a day in advance on Wednesday to pre-treat the roadways and get a head start before the real work begins Thursday.

“The main reason we do that is because when it starts to snow, the snow hits that salt and activates,” said Public Information Officer for ODOT District 9, Matt McGuire. “That prevents the snow from bonding to that pavement surface so that we don’t have what we call ‘hard pack’ which is snow and ice, which is then frozen to the road. That pretreating really kind of gives our crews an edge to get in there and start removing that snow as quickly as possible.”

McGuire said as the snow is expected to come Thursday afternoon, it’s more challenging for crews as they deal with traffic on the roads.

“All that extra traffic you know, people trying to get home, that can affect our ability to respond quickly,” said McGuire. “We always want to encourage people that if you don’t need to be out, it’s best not to be out. Giving them that extra room lets them keep their focus on the road and on getting rid of the snow which is where we want them to be.”

ODOT said they will have road crews working around the clock to clear roads as quickly as possible and to make sure to give yourself extra time and be extra cautious on the roads.