CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A portion of Corridor G northbound is shut down after a crash involving a trash truck.

According to Metro 911 dispatchers, the single-vehicle crash happened around 12 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22 near Hickory Road on Corridor G. While the cause of the crash is not known at this time, the City of Charleston trash truck tipped on its side in the incident.

Dispatchers say there were people transported from the scene, but they could not confirm how many people were transported or the extent of their injuries.

According to dispatchers, the northbound lanes remain shut down, but traffic is being diverted around the crash onto the shoulder of the road.