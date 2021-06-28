Travel agencies encouraged as cruise industry rebounds

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—At the beginning of the pandemic, cruise ships were a focal point when it came to the spread of COVID-19.

Recently the first cruise ship left a United States port since the pandemic began, and vacationers, along with those in the travel industry, are celebrating.

The start of the pandemic was a scary time for people with careers in the travel industry. But now things are looking up.

“It has been slow for about a year now,” said Tera Hunt, Leisure Specialist at National Travel. “It is absolutely exciting to be back.”

Hunt is happy to be back to doing what she loves: helping people plan the vacation of their dreams.

Celebrity Edge recently departed Fort Lauderdale, Florida at 40% capacity.

“Some people are a little uneasy but there are cruises for everybody,” Hunt said.

Onboard the Celebrity Edge cruise, nearly all of the 1,100 passengers are vaccinated, but the rules can vary.

“Depending on the destination and where they are sailing out of they can be full vaccinated among the passengers, other times I think a lot of them are not requiring vaccination certifications,” she said.

While ocean getaways may be different for a little while, Hunt said things are looking up.

“Amazing, it is a relief,” she said. “People are excited. Clients are excited. They are happy to get back out there touring the world.”