Travis Tritt to perform at Mountain Health Arena in May

CMA and Grammy Award-winning country artist Travis Tritt is set to perform at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington at 8 p.m. May 14, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: Mountain Health Arena)

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – CMA and Grammy Award-winning country artist Travis Tritt is set to perform at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington at 8 p.m. May 14, 2021.

To allow for social distancing and reduced capacity, a limited number of tickets will be available for the performance and seating options have been assigned in groups of one to six seats. The Mountain Health Arena says each group of seats must be purchased in its entirety. The tickets start at $39 plus fees and go on sale Friday, April 16 through the Mountain Health Arena Box Office and online at www.ticketmaster.com.

Mountain Health Arena says they are deploying VenueShield, which is ASM Global’s comprehensive reopening program with protocols and procedures that provide cleanliness, safety and security in alignment with local government and healthcare experts’ approval. Mountain Health Arena says all guests will be required to pass a temperature check and health questionnaire before they enter the venue.

Officials say the following procedures are also being implemented:

Trained staff will follow the CDC and local guidelines for cleaning and disinfecting all areas, including touchpoints such as handrails, seats and restrooms, before the event.

Face coverings must be worn at all times, with the exception of eating or drinking in your seat.

The venue is enforcing a “clear bag policy” upon the bag check at the entry. Only clear bags 13″ by 15″ or smaller will be permitted.

Markers and staff will be placed to ensure physical distancing, including in the lines for concessions, tickets and merchandise.

There will be no-contact hand sanitizer dispensers as well as personal hygiene reminders located throughout the facility.

Those attending the concert must stay in their seats unless they are using the restroom or purchasing food, beverages or merchandise.

Mountain Health Arena says pre-event emails will be sent out closer to the concert date with further instructions on safety protocols for entering or exiting the building.

Arena officials say protocols may be adjusted without notice in accordance with any new guidelines that may be announced from public health officials or the government. More information is available on Mountain Health Arena’s website.

Tritt’s Huntington performance was originally announced by Dusty Guitar Promotions and ASM Global. The concert will include the multi-platinum Grand Ole Opry member performing some of his biggest hits such as “T-R-O-U-B-L-E,” “It’s A Great Day to Be Alive,” and “Best of Intentions,” as well as sharing some personal stories and anecdotes about his life and musical influences.