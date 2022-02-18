UPDATE (4:46 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 18): Ohio River Road VFD Chief David Ash tells 13 News that the man suffered a broken leg and will be ok.

He says the tree was not on top of the man when they arrived on the scene, but it did hit his leg as he cut down the tree.

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man was transported to the hospital on Friday after a tree fell on him.

Cabell County dispatch says that the man was cutting down a tree when it fell on him.

It happened in the 8900 block of Homestead Road in Lesage. The call came in around 2:35 p.m.

Ohio River Road VFD and Cabell County EMS responded.

There is no word on his condition at this time.