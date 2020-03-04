Tree from Capitol Complex finds new life as custom-designed conference table

Denton McDerment recently designed and built the table to extend the life of a 100-year-old pin oak tree formerly standing outside the west wing of the West Virginia capitol. (MARCH 4 PHOTO COURTESY WV DEPARTMENT OF ADMINISTRATION)

CHARLESTON, WV – A pin oak tree formerly standing outside the west wing of the West Virginia capitol will now serve the state in a new way, as a more than 800-pound conference table housed within the General Services Division.

Department of Administration Cabinet Secretary Allan McVey (right) recognizes Denton McDerment after McDerment and his family delivered the new table. (MARCH 4 PHOTO COURTESY WV DEPARTMENT OF ADMINISTRATION)

Denton McDerment, an engineer with the Department of Environmental Protection’s Air Quality Division, designed and built the table to extend the life of the tree that was present for so much of West Virginia’s history.

After reading about the nearly 100-year-old tree’s impending removal, McDerment reached out to GSD to inquire about the tree’s future. Meanwhile, GSD management and Urban Foresters Andy Sheetz and Elizabeth Moss also were trying to decide what should be done with the tree.

Together, they decided McDerment would be allowed to obtain the tree and build a custom-designed piece of property for the state of West Virginia.

“When Denton and his sons delivered the table to us back in January, we were in awe of Denton’s craftmanship,” GSD Grounds Manager John Cummings says of the two-year project. “This is a very good example of what can be done with our urban forests in West Virginia. This table will last for many years. It is beautiful! It’s a good example of what just one tree can provide.”

Denton McDerment (right) with his wife Rachel and three of their children. (MARCH 4 PHOTO COURTESY WV DEPARTMENT OF ADMINISTRATION)

The table stands at 4-feet wide, 12-feet long, and 2 ¼-inches thick. The tabletop alone weighs approximately 520 pounds.

McDerment says he likes to obtain logs from removed trees to convert into a variety of handcrafted items, including large custom tables and furniture.

“When I read the newspaper article about the tree removal, I thought this is an opportunity to turn a magnificent tree, that perhaps has been admired for years … into a furnishing that can be used and enjoyed for many years to come,” he says.

