Tri-State area staple celebrates big anniversary

BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) — A major community meeting point in the Tri-State area is coming up on a significant anniversary.

“It has a stood the test of time.” Val Zenteno, property manager, Huntington Mall

The Huntington Mall is reaching a big milestone this month. It opened its doors on Feb. 3, 1981. Now, this February is dedicated to commemorating that.

“We’re taking this whole month to just celebrate the fact that we’ve turned 40.” Margi MacDuff, marketing director, Huntington Mall

The mall is featuring photographs from the 1980s to commemorate the anniversary. (Photo Courtesy: 13 News Reporter Natalie Wadas)

It’s an ’80’s-themed celebration, but they’ve had to make some changes due to COVID-19.

“Obviously with COVID we can’t do this huge celebration at the mall, so what we’re doing is we’ve taken it online.” Margi MacDuff, marketing director, Huntington Mall

Shoppers can get involved with the celebration by answering trivia questions for cash prizes.

“A little throwback Thursday trivia contest: we’re doing each Thursday in February and giving away $40 in mall gift cards. And when you participate each Thursday it puts you in for a drawing at the end of the month for a $250 shopping spree,” MacDuff said.

In addition to the festivities, the mall will undergo some cosmetic changes starting this month. Property Manager Val Zenteno says the renovations at the Huntington Mall will not impact shoppers, since most of the work will be handled after hours.

“It’s a refreshment: new flooring, new carpeting, new lighting… The parking lot’s gonna get a lot of new areas. You’re looking at new furniture, new soft seating, food court. A lot is gonna be done.” Val Zenteno, property manager, Huntington Mall

Officials from the Huntington Mall attribute it’s longevity and success to the community which surrounds it.

“We’re like a big family. We’re like a community hub… The community’s constant investment in coming here and shopping has kept us thriving,” MacDuff said.

That’s a feeling echoed by many shoppers as well.

“I think this is a community staple, honestly. There’s people from all over the tri-state area that come here to shop. Without it, a lot of people wouldn’t have jobs.” Selena Franklin, Huntington resident

It’s a celebration of the longstanding institution:

“For something that stood this long to continue to go another 20, 40 years.” Val Zenteno, property manager, Huntington Mall

For more information about the Huntington Mall, visit their website here.

