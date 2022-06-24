CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — It’s summer, and that means it’s time to go out and about in the community for fun events, great memories and Fourth of July celebrations.

WOWK 13 News has compiled a living list of fireworks in the Tri-State area during Summer 2022. This is a living list that will be updated as more information comes in.

West Virginia

TownLocationDateTimeMore Information
OnaOna SpeedwayJune 24 & 25After 7 p.m. raceOna Speedway website
LoganFreedom Festival 2022: TWO SHOWS — Hospital Hill & Water TowersJune 2510:15 p.m.Facebook
Huntington Pullman SquareJuly 17 p.m.Huntington Area Convention & Visitors Bureau website
WayneWayne Town ParkJuly 110 p.m.Town of Wayne phone number: (304) 272-3851
PaxHumphrey ParkJuly 2DuskFacebook
CharlestonHaddad Riverfront ParkJuly 29:30 p.m. – 9:45 p.m.Charleston Convention & Visitors Bureau website
MasonMason ParkJuly 29:45 p.m.Town of Mason website
Charleston Appalachian Power Park July 2, July 3, PLUS Saturday home games Post-gameCharleston Diry Birds 2022 Promo Schedule
St. AlbansMaranatha Fellowship ChurchJuly 3DuskFacebook
Huntington Fly In Cafe (Robert Newlon Airpark)July 47 p.m.Facebook
CharlestonHaddad Riverfront ParkJuly 49:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.Charleston Convention & Visitors Bureau website
Point PleasantDowntown Main StreetJuly 410 p.m.Point Pleasant website
Kentucky

TownLocationDateTimeMore Information
Prestonsburg, KYBoom Boom Hill/DowntownJuly 410:00: PMFacebook
