CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — It’s summer, and that means it’s time to go out and about in the community for fun events, great memories and Fourth of July celebrations.
WOWK 13 News has compiled a living list of fireworks in the Tri-State area during Summer 2022. This is a living list that will be updated as more information comes in.
West Virginia
|Town
|Location
|Date
|Time
|More Information
|Ona
|Ona Speedway
|June 24 & 25
|After 7 p.m. race
|Ona Speedway website
|Logan
|Freedom Festival 2022: TWO SHOWS — Hospital Hill & Water Towers
|June 25
|10:15 p.m.
|Huntington
|Pullman Square
|July 1
|7 p.m.
|Huntington Area Convention & Visitors Bureau website
|Wayne
|Wayne Town Park
|July 1
|10 p.m.
|Town of Wayne phone number: (304) 272-3851
|Pax
|Humphrey Park
|July 2
|Dusk
|Charleston
|Haddad Riverfront Park
|July 2
|9:30 p.m. – 9:45 p.m.
|Charleston Convention & Visitors Bureau website
|Mason
|Mason Park
|July 2
|9:45 p.m.
|Town of Mason website
|Charleston
|Appalachian Power Park
|July 2, July 3, PLUS Saturday home games
|Post-game
|Charleston Diry Birds 2022 Promo Schedule
|St. Albans
|Maranatha Fellowship Church
|July 3
|Dusk
|Huntington
|Fly In Cafe (Robert Newlon Airpark)
|July 4
|7 p.m.
|Charleston
|Haddad Riverfront Park
|July 4
|9:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.
|Charleston Convention & Visitors Bureau website
|Point Pleasant
|Downtown Main Street
|July 4
|10 p.m.
|Point Pleasant website
Kentucky
|Town
|Location
|Date
|Time
|More Information
|Prestonsburg, KY
|Boom Boom Hill/Downtown
|July 4
|10:00: PM
This list will be updated as more information comes in.
Ohio
This list will be added to as more information comes in.