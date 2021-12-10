Tri-state donates ‘hope’ through Toys for Tots campaign

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Non-profits across the tri-state say they’re seeing more families reaching out for support this holiday season. Here at WOWK-13 News, we wanted to do our part by once again participating in the annual “Toys for Tots” campaign.

In partnership with the U.S. Marines, we’ve been collecting toys and monetary donations at several drop-off locations Friday was the last day of the campaign, and outside of the Huntington station, the donations kept coming in.

If you were driving down 5th Avenue Friday afternoon, you may have seen Chief Meteorologist Spencer Adkins collecting toys alongside members of the U.S. Marine Corps. This year, with the help of your generosity, we were able to fill several U-Haul trucks with toys for kids all over the tri-state.

Local donor Kenny Stultz has promoted donations through a local school district in the past, and now that he’s retired, he’s continuing the tradition himself.

Because it’s just the right thing to do and I just enjoy doing it. I’m thinking I can do some good to somebody that might have less than me. Kenny Stultz, Toys for Tots donor

Throughout the tri-state, local businesses and organizations have also opened their doors to generous community members. Friday evening, the remaining toys were loaded onto trucks, ready for delivery.

This year’s goal is not just to deliver toys, but to deliver hope to these families in need.

