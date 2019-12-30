Tri-state law enforcement to step up patrols for New Years Eve

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Tomorrow marks the end of a decade and while many will be celebrating the new year, law enforcement wants to make sure its no one’s last. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration one year ago – in the month of December – 839 people lost their lives in traffic accidents involving a drunk driver.

“We see what affects families first hand what affects friends first hand we should see the things that people shouldn’t have to see,” says Sgt. Chris Burford, CPD Traffic Commander.

The Charleston Police Department is the leading agency in the state of West Virginia for DUI arrests in 2019. With New Year’s Eve celebrations this week – whether at night or during the day – officers really would prefer not to add to that number

“We do have the statistics to show that you know the odds of you getting in a DUI related crash does increase around this time of year,” says Burford.

Burford says turning those incidents around starts with teaching the next generation about the dangers – so when we ran into a group of local kids during our interview he swore them in as junior officials while they promised to help keep the streets safe.

CPD isn’t the only agency that will have extra patrols out new year’s eve…Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the West Virginia State Police, the Ohio State Patrol, and The Kentucky State Police.

During the last New Year's holiday reporting period, there were 11 fatal crashes that killed 12 people. Of the 12 fatalities, seven were not wearing a safety belt. Be sure to ring in the new year and BUCKLE UP! #BuckleUp #NewYearsTravel pic.twitter.com/dczSSf4QUp — Ohio State Patrol (@OSHP) December 30, 2019

“Whenever you go to a get-together and you decide to have one drink, one drink is going to lead into two, two is going to lead into three and you don’t know when it is going to stop. the impact it can cause are attorney fees for DUI related charges families that can suffer because of your decisions that you’ve made and overall it’s something you can prepare for and you don’t have to do,” adds Burford.

